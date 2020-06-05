Kilkenny Co Co facing €8m budget deficit in 2020

There’s going to be an €8m hole in the budget for Kilkenny County Council this year.

Members were told about the local authority finances at a meeting in the Watergate Theatre this afternoon (Fri).

It is expected that the government will provide support after local businessess were given holidays on commercial rates payments.

Cathaoirleach Peter Chap Clere has been telling ‘The Way It Is’ that the loss of income due to the pandemic has been dramatic.