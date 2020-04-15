KCLR News
Kilkenny woman victim of ‘Eir’ phone scamers
local woman is down several hundred Euro after falling victim to phishing scam
A Kilkenny woman has been conned out of hundreds of Euro in the latest phone scam targetting locals.
The latest phishing scam sees a caller claiming to be from Eir asking for bank details.
Gardai in Killenny says they have gotten a number of reports of these calls.
They confirmed that at least one local woman is down several hundred Euro after falling victim to this malicious behaviour.