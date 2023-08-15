Large crowds turn out in the sunshine for the Borris Fair

The fine weather brought the crowds out to the Borris Fair with larger than expected numbers attending.

Numbers were down last year for the first year back after the pandemic but the crowds today (Tuesday) are understood to be far larger again.

It’s caused considerable traffic issues with Gardai asking anyone not attending the fair to avoid the area.

Sgt Conor Egan told KCLR News while the numbers of traders and visitors is up this year it’s not attracting the massive crowds it once did 10 to 15 years ago.

But traders have still travelled from across the country to the fair and say they will continue to do so.