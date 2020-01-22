Last chance to register to vote in next months election

Today is the last day for anyone who wants to register to vote in the general election.

The R-F-A-2 forms need to be signed at a Garda station and handed into your local authority before close of business this evening.

If you are not able to get your forms signed by a Garda Kilkenny and Carlow County Councils say they will accept photo I-D like a passport or drivers licence to prove your identity at their offices today.

Local area offices and Carlow County Councils main office all close at 5 o’clock this evening with County Hall in Kilkenny City staying open until 6-30pm.

Spokesperson Catherine Cooney says they will be quite strict on proof of identity.