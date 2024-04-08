Kilkenny County Council and Emergency Services are dealing with a number of issues at the minute

KCLR News has the latest on traffic and road closures around the County

R700 Ladyswell Street and Pipe Street, as well as L8203 Marshes Street are experiencing major flooding, emergency services are on hand and all traffic should AVOID Thomastown until flood levels recede.

+++

The following roads have reported flooding:

Knocktopher village from Scoil Aireagail to Ballyhale R448 impassable

Crossroads at Monarue on R448 and R699 coming from Thomastown towards M9

St Beacons Primary School, Mullinavat (Mill Road) is impassable, river blackwater has burst

+++

Temporary traffic light system with one lane traffic is in operation until further notice on road ref: R700 at Brownsbarn Bridge, Inistioge due to fallen debris.

+++

The R704 is likely to remain closed overnight due to the road flooding at the Arrigle River Bridge, near Listerlin. Traffic between Mullinavat and New Ross should use the M9 to Ferrybank and N25 to New Ross.

The R448 at Lukeswell Bridge has been cleared and is now passable with care.

+++

Extensive flooding has occurred across south Kilkenny. Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution this evening and overnight