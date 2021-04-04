Less than half of the Irish public are happy with Government’s handling of the pandemic

Approval for how the Government is handling the Covid pandemic has dropped below 50%.

That’s according to a Kantar poll in the Sunday Independent, which says 43% of people are happy with how the government are dealing with the fight against the virus.

It’s a fall of 19 points since the previous poll taken at the end of last year.

While the survey found half of people feel the restrictions are being lifted too slowly, 59% of those surveyed approved of NPHET’s handling of the pandemic.