Light up and lock tight is Garda message for homeowners following spike in break-ins in Carlow and Kilkenny

A visiting gang of burglars could be responsible for a massive spike in local break-ins.

There was a spate of burglaries carried out across Carlow and Kilkenny last week.

Gardai are warning householders that the easiest way to cut your chances of being burgled is to make sure the house is lit up and locked tight.

Sgt Peter McConnon says most of these incidents were between 5-and 8- o’clock in the evenings and says “We’re not discounting that this was people who were just visiting our area or passing through because it’s particularly a large number of burglaries, it’s probably the worst day of burglaries we’ve had in the past 12 months, one-off day in the past 12 months in Kilkenny and Carlow”.

He adds “Again, the same modus operandi, back door forced open and again all rooms extensively searched and ransacked so there’s a common modus operandi in a lot of these burglaries”.