‘Light Up the Night’ Truck and Tractor Run returns to Kilkenny

This New Year’s Eve sees the return of the North Kilkenny ‘Light Up the Night’ Truck and Tractor Run, following a two year hiatus because of the Covid pandemic.

The event, which aims to highlight suicide awareness, has two routes – the tractor route departing from Ballyragget, while the truck route departs from Cillín Hill in Kilkenny.

The event gets underway at 04.30pm this afternoon, with registration open from 1PM.

Freddie Farrell, the Chairperson of the organising committee says “the event was set up in 2016 for suicide awareness because some friends of ours had taken their own lives. A group of concerned people around the North Kilkenny Ballyragget area decided to set up the ‘Light Up the Night’ to try and help those people suffering.”