Live music back at outdoor hospitality settings but no change in guidelines for weddings

Live music is now allowed outdoors at hospitality settings under redrafted Fáilte Ireland guidelines.

Drafted in the wake of the controversy over the Tánaiste’s attendance at a party for 50 people at the Merrion Hotel organised by Katherine Zappone, these guidelines significantly change the scope for outdoor events.

Gatherings of up to 200 people for social reasons are allowed in outdoor settings at the likes of pubs, restaurants and hotels.

Multiple tables can be booked in those settings, but intermingling between them isn’t allowed.

In a surprise move, live music is also allowed now in outdoor settings, as long as the performer is more than two metres away from any patrons.

Opening hours for hospitality will stay the same with closing time at 11.30pm.

While the guidelines for weddings haven’t been changed, it’s still a limit of 100 people and no live music allowed at the reception.

Full details here