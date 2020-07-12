Local ceremonies held to remember those who died in past wars

An Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Andrew McGuinness hosted a National Commemoration Day Regional Ceremony for Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois and Offaly this morning at 11 am in the grounds of County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny. The ceremony was held to honour all those Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or in service with the United Nations.

Speaking to KCLR news Mr McGuinness explained this is one of a number of regional ceremonies and would on previous years have taken place in the grounds of Kilkenny Castle. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic this year’s commemoration was hugely scaled back involving key participants and a very small number of other guests including local and regional Public Representatives, Members of the Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána and Religious Leaders.

The event was invitation only in order to comply with public health guidelines and in particular social distancing measures.

The ceremony formally commenced with prayers from the officiating clergy and the laying of a wreath by the Cathaoirleach in honour of all those Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations.