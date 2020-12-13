Local councillor is calling for a redesign to Kilkenny’s Hebron Road

Kilkenny’s Hebron Road has been causing traffic problems for “forever and a day”.

That’s according to Cllr Eugene Mc Guinness, who’s calling on Kilkenny County Council to redesign the junction there.

He says there’s already been accidents in the area, and fears the route will soon become more dangerous as a new hotel is set to be installed there.

The independent claims previous calls for action from the council have been ignored;