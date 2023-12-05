Local councillor Maria Dollard says a lot of work’s been done behind the scenes in order for women to avail of abortion services at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

A lot of work has been done behind the scenes in order for women to avail of abortion services in their local hospital.

So says Cllr Maria Dollard who’s been reacting to the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly’s announcement that five more facilities across the country are offering the provision of termination of pregnancy, under 12 weeks.

Yesterday we revealed how such a provision was now available locally. (Statement in full below).

Green Party representative for Kilkenny city, Cllr Dollard, has been speaking to our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily, about this and more – here the conversation in full here;

Statement in full from the Ireland East Hospital Group on behalf of St Luke’s Hospital:

“Minister for Health announces the provision of termination of pregnancy services in additional Maternity Hospitals

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced the provision of termination of pregnancy services in five additional maternity hospital sites. They are Kilkenny, Portiuncula, Letterkenny, Wexford and Portlaoise. The service will commence from Monday 4 December 2023.

This will bring the total number of maternity hospitals providing early (under 12 weeks) termination of pregnancy services, as prescribed in the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018, to seventeen.

Minister Donnelly said: “This expansion is a significant step towards the provision of full termination services for women in all nineteen Maternity hospitals. I would like to acknowledge the work of the HSE National Women and Infant Health Programme, the hospitals and the service providers who have contributed to this important milestone in termination of pregnancy services in Ireland.

“I look forward to further expansion of services in 2024 and the reality of safe, equitable access to this service for all women.”

Dr Aoife Mullally, the HSE Clinical Lead for Termination Services, said:

“I welcome this significant expansion of termination of pregnancy care. This will enable women to access care in their local units without the additional burden of travel. I acknowledge the leadership of the Clinical Lead Consultants in all maternity units who have worked extremely hard to develop these services and provide high-quality, compassionate care for women.

“While the majority of early pregnancy abortion care is provided in the community, a hospital-based service is essential for some women and is a valuable support for the community-based service.””

The HSE has information for those facing this decision.