Local doctor warns of possible third wave of Covid 19

A top local doctor is warning a third wave of Covid is possibly coming unless we stay alert.

It’s millions of people in France and Poland are under fresh lockdowns as new variants of the virus circulate throughout Europe.

Dr Michael Conway is a cardiologist at the local St Luke’s Hospital.

The Kilkenny man says there’s a particular concern that ICU figures will soar; While we are managing very well right now and management here have done a fantastic job, we need to keep it that way. People must stay vigilant. This is a an out and out war and we must stay alert.