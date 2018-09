Local drivers urged to be extra cautious as European Day without a Road Death underway

Local drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are being urged to play your part to help ensure nobody dies on Irish roads today.

It’s Project Edward or European Day Without A Road Death, which aims to ensure the number of people killed is zero.

The average on Europe’s roads every day is 70 – but this initiative got that down to 43 when it was run last year.

It’s an operation supported by the GardaĆ­ and Road Safety Authority.

Divisional Traffic Inspector for Carlow and Kilkenny Anthony Farrell’s been telling KCLR News that the previous two Project Edward days were positive for this area.