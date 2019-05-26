Local Elections 2019: Your new look Kilkenny County Council

Kilkenny County Council will have a number of new faces for their next term.

Castlecomer has returned Michael Delaney (FF) and Denis Hynes (LAB) as two first time candidates in a six-seat area.

In Callan-Thomastown we’ve also got two new faces with Joe Lyons (FG) and Deirdre Cullen (FF) elected. Having lost their seats in 2014, John Coonan (FF) and Martin Brett (FG) return to the city setup.

Here’s your new look Kilkenny County Council.

Kilkenny City (7 seats)

Andrew McGuinness, Fianna Fáil – Count 1

Joe Malone, Fianna Fáil – Count 1

Malcolm Noonan, Green Party – Count 1

David Fitzgerald – Count 2

John Coonan, Fianna Fáil – Count 11

Eugene McGuinness, Independent – Count 11 (Elected without reaching quota)

Martin Brett, Fine Gael – Count 11 (Elected without reaching quota)

Castlecomer (6 seats)

Pat Fitzpatrick, Fianna Fáil – Count 1

Mary Hilda Cavanagh, Fine Gael – Count 1

Michael McCarthy, Fianna Fáil – Count 1

John Brennan, Fine Gael – Count 3

Michael Delaney – Count 4 *first time candidate

Denis Hynes – Count 5 (Elected without reaching quota, first time candidate)

KILKENNY: Result of the 6th count in the Callan-Thomastown Electoral Area. Michael Doyle FG has been Elected #KKLE19 pic.twitter.com/9nZxyKbydw — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) May 26, 2019

Callan Thomastown (6 seats)

Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, Fianna Fáil – Count 1

Matt Doran, Fianna Fáil – Count 1

Michael Doyle, Fine Gael – Count 6

Patrick O’Neill, Fine Gael – Count 7

Deirdre Cullen, Fianna Fáil – Count 7 (Elected without reaching quota, first time candidate)

Joe Lyons, Fine Gael – Count 7 (Elected without reaching quota, first time candidate)

Piltown (5 seats)

Pat Dunphy, Fine Gael – Count 1

Tomás Breathnach, Labour – Count 1

Eamon Aylward, Fianna Fáil – Count 6

Fidelis Doherty, Fine Gael – Count 6

Ger Frisby, Fianna Fáil – Count 6 Elected without reaching quota)

