Local fire stations open today following meeting at the Labour Court yesterday

Local fire stations are open today.

They were all due to be shut down as local retained firefighters stepped up their campaign of industrial action.

But the Labour Court has now scheduled a formal hearing on the row over pay and conditions next Monday, after several hours of preliminary talks yesterday.

The campaign of industrial action is to be de-escalated to ‘non- cooperation’ until then – which means local crews will be responding to emergency calls, but not doing any training, admin, or other work.