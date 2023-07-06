Local Gardaí investigate fire set in the garden of a home in Rathvilly

A shed was damaged in a fire set in the garden of a home in Rathvilly last weekend.

The fire was started at the bottom of the garden at Slaney Lodge in Rathvilly at 11.25 last Friday night.

The fire brigade had to be called to put out the blaze.

A suspect was caught on camera fleeing the scene but Garda Rob Rasmussen says the footage wasn’t good enough to identify him properly so they need your help:

“The injured party observed flames coming from the bottom of his garden. A fire brigade were contacted and the fire was extinguished, but there was a lot of damage done to the shed. A suspect was seen running from the scene on CCTV, but it’s poor enough CCTV. We’re just appealing to anybody who was in the area and who has seen anyone acting suspicious in the area to contact a Tullow garda station.”