Local Gardaí set to crack down on non-essential travel

There will be an increased number of Garda checkpoints across Carlow Kilkenny throughout the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Gardai launched Operation Fanacht this afternoon and will be ramping up their efforts to enforce travel restrictions all around the country.

Carlow Kilkenny Roads Policing Inspector Anthony Farrell says checkpoints will be in place locally until at least Saturday evening, in areas of heavy traffic and footfall.

He told KCLR that anybody stopped will have to prove their travel is essential;

“All available Garda resources are dedicated to curbing people’s movements over the coming days. Don’t be surprised if you are asked at checkpoints where you are going and why. And indeed it’s the same if you’re going for a walk and are not within 2 kilometers of your home. That travel is non-essential, and in accordance with government restrictions you will be turned back.”