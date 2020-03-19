Local Islamic community shuts down all gatherings in line with Coronavirus guidelines

The local Islamic community has shut down all it’s regular gatherings in line with coronavirus guidelines.

The Imam in Kilkenny says they are feeling the impact of the Covid-19 crisis keenly with many of their members working on the front line in the Health service.

There’s over sixty muslim doctors working locally in St Lukes Hospital as well as nurses and other staff.

Imam Ibrahim Ndur says they feel they are doing their bit to combat the crisis here in Kilkenny and across the country.