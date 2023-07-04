Local learner drivers are having to wait until next year for driving test dates in Kilkenny

Locals trying to get a driver’s license are being told that they’ll have to wait until 2024 to sit their test.

The Seanad has been informed that at least two applicants in Kilkenny were told there were no tests available this year.

Local Driving Instructor Brenda Bolger says the long wait is actually hurting people’s chances of passing:

“Your 12 lessons have to be on the system for a fortnight, then you can go ahead and apply for your test. Now, people are not, obviously, taking lessons between the time they finish the 12 lessons and the driving test. Some people will take a reasonable amount to bring up their skills, others will just jump in for one or two, and

will be ill-prepared going for the test while they’re doing it.”