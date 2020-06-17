Local political figures claim civil war politics are no longer an isssue

Two senior figures in local politics say civil war politics ended decades ago – and not because Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have now agreed a programme for government.

Former TD Bobby Aylward and current Kilkenny Councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh have been telling KCLR that the historical animosity between their two parties has long since faded.

Fianna Fail stalwart Bobby says the bad feeling really was there in the past, but it has died away with the older generations.

Fine Gael’s party whip on Kilkenny County Council Mary Hilda Cavanagh says people don’t care about the civil war politics any more and there should be no issues about working with Fianna Fail in the future.