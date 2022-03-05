Local politicians are welcoming the U-turn on the N-24.

Local TD’s were told yesterday evening that two million Euro had been found to finalise the route for the new upgrade to the road.

The news came after a vocal campaign that arose when Transport Infrastructure Ireland left two major roads projects in South Kilkenny out of it budget for this year.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has found the money can be diverted from another pot in the T-I-I funding to progress what’s viewed as a crucial project locally.

KIlkenny Councillor Pat Dunphy says the about face shows what a concerted political campaign can do.

Green Minister Malcolm Noonan says the local pressure helped get this decision but his Party Colleague Eamon Ryan actually didn’t need much persuading.