Local soldiers line out in Kilkenny Castle for National Day of Commemoration

Troops from Stephen’s Barracks in Kilkenny are lining out in Kilkenny Castle now (11am) for a special commemoration ceremony.

Today is the annual National Day of Commemoration of all those service men and women who’ve died.

It’s open to the public and speaking to KCLR News, Captain Kieran Brennan from the local barracks says it’s an important event around the country each year.

Local soldiers are also taking part in the main event at the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham in Dublin.