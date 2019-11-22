Local solicitor says lack of judges in Kilkenny leading to cases being delayed for months

The availability of High court judges in Kilkenny is a huge source of frustration for local solicitors.

High Court sessions scheduled for the city last week were cancelled due to a lack of judges and this week the circuit court sittings were cancelled for the same reason.

Solicitors from across the region are meeting in Kilkenny today for a Law Society update on General practice.

John Harte is President of the Kilkenny Bar Association and says the cancellations mean several cases that could have been concluded are now delayed for months.