Local TD tells Dáil she’s “raging” over the lack of commitment to provide a new ambulance base in Carlow Town
There's no progress on the plans
Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has told the Dáil this morning that she is raging over the lack of commitment to provide a new ambulance base in the town.
The local Fianna Fáil TD raised the matter this morning saying it’s not good enough that paramedics are still working out of a prefab at St Dymphna’s.
Plans for a new base at Kelvin Grove were confirmed previously but Junior Minister Frank Feighan had no progress to report this morning.
Deputy Murnane O’Connor was not impressed – watch her in action here: