Local TD tells Dáil she’s “raging” over the lack of commitment to provide a new ambulance base in Carlow Town

Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has told the Dáil this morning that she is raging over the lack of commitment to provide a new ambulance base in the town.

The local Fianna Fáil TD raised the matter this morning saying it’s not good enough that paramedics are still working out of a prefab at St Dymphna’s.

Plans for a new base at Kelvin Grove were confirmed previously but Junior Minister Frank Feighan had no progress to report this morning.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor was not impressed – watch her in action here: