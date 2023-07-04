Local travel agent says parents of Leaving Cert students will be having “nightmares” following the death of two students in Greece

Parents of Carlow and Kilkenny Leaving Cert students who are planning end-of-school holidays will be having nightmares – according to a local travel agent.

Two Dublin teenagers Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, died in separate incidents on the Greek island of Ios over the weekend on a holiday to celebrate the end of their Leaving Cert last month.

22-year-old Rory Deegan from Laois, whose family owns the Centra in Urlingford, also drowned in Greece the weekend before.

Tom Britton of Marble City Travel says it’s every parent’s worst fear:

“The parents that have their kids going away over the summer, will be worrying about the worst possible thing, and that’s the reason they have the gloves around their kids so much. I have no doubt there are mums and dads at home now this week that will have literally nightmares thinking about this.”

Meanwhile, post-mortem examinations are expected to be carried out in Athens today on the bodies of the two Dublin teenagers.

Their bodies are expected to be repatriated in the coming days.