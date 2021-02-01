Small number of St Luke’s staff among 49,000 who have both doses of covid-19 vaccine

More than 49,000 people have been given both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine.

This includes a small number of staff at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny where the second round vaccinations started last week but half the staff there will be left waiting weeks for their first jab.

A small supply arrived for the second round vaccinations at the hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny last week and another batch is expected this week.

Just under 200,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have now been administered in the Republic of Ireland.

The figure includes over 150,500 who have received their first doses,

50,900 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered here last week.