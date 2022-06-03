Southbound lanes of M9 in South Kilkenny closed after single-car crash

The M9 in South Kilkenny has been closed after a crash on Friday afternoon.

A number of people have been treated for minor injuries after the single-car crash before 3pm this afternoon.

Emergency services, including the Gardai and the fire services are attending the scene.

They were forced to close the South Bound lanes of the motorway between Junction 10 and 11, that’s Knocktopher and Mullinavat, so that the car and debris could be cleared from the scene.

It has caused significant delays and drivers are asked to slow down and take extra care – and avoid if possible.

The clean-up operation is expected to be completed within an hour.