Majestic Oak tree falls on popular Kilkenny walkway

The boardwalk at Silaire Wood in Graiguenamanagh is closed.

It’s after an Oak tree believed to be 800 years old fell last night.

Nobody was injured but there is some damage to the boardwalk which Kilkenny County Council is now working on repairing.

Local Councillor Peter Chap Cleere told KCLR news today “We don’t know the reason. Was it the hot weather maybe, the rock expanding, lack of water? We don’t know yet.

However he said the local authority is working on removing the tree and repairing the damage to the boardwalk.

Councillor Cleere says “it’s a little bit of history that’s gone, which is sad” but he says he is thankful that nobody was hurt.