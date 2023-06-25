Man arrested following armed robbery in County Kildare

A man in his 30s has been arrested following an armed robbery in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Gardaí in Newbridge were alerted to a man entering a pharmacy armed with a knife, shortly after 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

It’s understood that he threatened a member of staff and removed a cash box from the till before leaving the store.

A sum of cash was recovered, and the man was taken to a Garda station in Co Kildare for questioning.