Man arrested in connection with €1.2 million drugs seizure in Kilkenny

A man has been charged following a major drugs sezure in Kilkenny.

Herbal cannabis estimated to be worth up to 1.2 million euro was discovered in an operation between Gardaí and Revenue’s Customs Service on thursday.

The man, who’s in his forties, will appear before Gorey District Court later this evening (5pm) after being charged with the sale and supply of drugs.

Another man in his twenties, who was also arrested, has been released without charge.