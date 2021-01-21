Man arrested on suspicion of money laundering in Co Tipperary

A man’s been arrested and €48,000 in cash seized in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí from the Tipperary Town Drugs Unit on a routine mobile patrol in that area stopped a car on St Michael’s Avenue at around 7pm last evening (20 January).

A search of the vehicle was carried out and the monies found.

The driver, who was aged in his sixties, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

He’s been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.