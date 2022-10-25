KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Man charged for criminal damage following fire in Carlow on Friday last
Two cars were set alight in the New Oak Estate in the early hours of the morning
A man has been charged in connection with criminal damage by fire in a residential area of Carlow last Friday morning.
Two cars were set alight in the New Oak Estate in the early hours with the flames from one spreading to a house resulting in the evacuation of its residents.
Local Gardaí issued an appeal for any information and a man in his 50s was subsequently arrested in connection with the incidents.
He has since appeared in court.