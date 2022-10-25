KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Man charged for criminal damage following fire in Carlow on Friday last

Two cars were set alight in the New Oak Estate in the early hours of the morning

Carlow Garda Station. Pic - Google Maps
A man has been charged in connection with criminal damage by fire in a residential area of Carlow last Friday morning.

Two cars were set alight in the New Oak Estate in the early hours with the flames from one spreading to a house resulting in the evacuation of its residents.

Local Gardaí issued an appeal for any information and a man in his 50s was subsequently arrested in connection with the incidents.

He has since appeared in court.

