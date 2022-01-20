Man charged with Ashling Murphy murder while Carlow Kilkenny TD sums up Dáil discussion

A man’s been charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy.

31-year-old Jozef Puska of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offally appeared before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court last night.

The court heard that when charged at Tullamore Garda Station earlier in the evening and asked if he wanted to make a reply, the Slovakian native said no.

His solicitor applied for free legal aid and the court was told he receives €200 disability allowance per week.

He also applied for an interpreter going forward for all hearings and consultations.

Judge Staines granted both requests before remanding the accused in custody to appear again at Cloverhill District Court on 26th of January.

Meanwhile, when the Dáil resumed yesterday discussions were dominated by gender-based violence in light of Ashling’s killing.

Carlow Kilkenny Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion told our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is that it’s important that such a conversation is happening even though the circumstances that led to it are so awful: