Man convicted of unlawful interference with a gas meter at a Kilkenny house

A man’s been convicted of unlawful interference with a gas meter at a house in Kilkenny.

Nerijus Ruikis with an address in Hollybank Park pleaded guilty at Kilkenny District Court last week to a charge of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure that interference to a gas meter is discontinued.

The court heard that Gas Networks Ireland had carried out an investigation at the property in February 2023 and found the gas meter in situ had been tampered with preventing usage from being recorded on the meter.

He was convicted and issued a fine of €400.

Gas Networks Ireland says unlawful gas meter interference puts lives at risk.