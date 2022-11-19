Man dies and four people hospitalised after stolen vehicle involved in collision in Co Kilkenny

A stretch of the N77 between Hennebry’s Cross and Dinan Bridge remains closed this morning (Saturday) following a serious road traffic collision which claimed the life of a man and left a teenager seriously injured.

The man in his 30s who was killed was driving a car which collided with another car on the N77 between Kilkenny City and Ballyragget just before 4 o’clock yesterday (Friday) afternoon.

He was brought to St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny where he was later pronounced dead.

A teenage girl who was in this car was taken by air ambulance to Waterford University Hospital with serious injuries.

Two men in their 40s and 60s and a woman in her 40s who were in the second car are being treated for non-life threatening injuries in St. Luke’s General Hospital.

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a car at Green Street, Kilkenny at around half 3 yesterday afternoon as part of this investigation.

A teenage girl was in this car when it was stolen and it was later involved in the crash.

Gardai in Kilkenny have confirmed to KCLR News that the road will remain closed for a number of hours to come, and they are appealing for witnesses to the incidents to contact them.