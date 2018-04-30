Man dies following crash in Bagenalstown on Sunday morning
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Man dies following crash in Bagenalstown on Sunday morning

It happened on the Leighlinbridge Road

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 min ago
Less than a minute

A local community is in shock after the death of a young man in a car crash yesterday.

33 year old Keith Murphy from Old Leighlin passed away following a crash on the Leighlinbridge Road in Bagenalstown near the swimming pool just after 9am yesterday morning.

He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny and later transferred to St. James Hospital, Dublin where he passed away late last night.

Carlow Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them on 059 9136620.

KCLR96FM News & Sport

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close