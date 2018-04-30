Man dies following crash in Bagenalstown on Sunday morning

A local community is in shock after the death of a young man in a car crash yesterday.

33 year old Keith Murphy from Old Leighlin passed away following a crash on the Leighlinbridge Road in Bagenalstown near the swimming pool just after 9am yesterday morning.

He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny and later transferred to St. James Hospital, Dublin where he passed away late last night.

Carlow Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them on 059 9136620.