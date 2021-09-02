Man due before courts today in connection with Carlow Town stabbings

One man’s due before the court later this morning in connection with Sunday’s double stabbing in Carlow.

Two men, one in their forties, the other in his fifties, were taken to hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries following the incident on the Barrow Track. Both are in a stable condition.

A man aged 66 with address in Carlow was charged with two counts of assault causing harm and one count of production of a weapon.

He appeared before a special sitting of Carlow District Court late Tuesday night and is due to reappear there this morning by video link.