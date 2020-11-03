Man due before Kilkenny court charged with burglary of city food outlet

A man’s to appear in court this morning following an attempted burglary in Kilkenny in the early hours of this morning.

City CCTV proved effective as it picked up the male as he approached and attempted to break into a food outlet on Kieran Street close to 4:30am.

It meant that gardai were able to apprehend him on site.

He’s been charged with burglary and will be before the courts at 10:30am.