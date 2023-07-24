Man due in court today following reports of carrying a firearm on a train through Tipperary

A man’s to appear in court later this morning after being seen carrying what was thought to be a firearm on Friday.

Gardaí were alerted just before 7o’clock that evening to a train near Templemore Train Station after the reports.

They searched a man aged in his twenties and he was found to be in possession of what’s believed to be an imitation firearm, subject to technical examination.

The male was arrested at the scene and was detained at a Garda Station in the county – he’s since been charged and is due before Nenagh District Court at 10:30am.

Investigations continue.