Man in a ‘serious but stable’ condition in hospital following alleged aggravated burglary in Co Kildare last night

A man’s in hospital following an aggravated burglary in Co Kildare last night (Tuesday, 8th February).

A number of men gained entry to a lockup shed at a residential property in Adrass Lower, Celbridge at about 9:30pm.

They were attempting to remove items when the owner, a man aged 72, disturbed them and was allegedly assaulted.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where his condition’s described as serious but stable.

A number of suspects left the scene on foot with one other on a scrambler bike which was stolen from the property.



In a follow-up search, one youth, a teenager, was arrested and was taken to Leixlip Garda station where he’s been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.



Gardaí say investigations are ongoing – they are appealing to anybody with information or who noticed suspicious activity in the area to come forward. They’re particularly keen to hear from those who passed through Adrass Lower between 9pm and 10pm who have dashcam footage to make this available to them.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



