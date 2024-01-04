Man in his 40s arrested in connection with Wicklow shooting

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Wicklow on December 14.

Clinton McCormack died following the incident at a building site in Delgany, while a teenager suffered injuries.

Gardai this morning carried out six searches across Wicklow and Dublin as part of their investigation.

The man arrested is being detained at a Garda station in the Eastern region, where he can be questioned up to 24 hours.