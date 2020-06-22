Man jailed for life for murder of Kilkenny woman Patricia O’Connor

A man has been jailed for life murdering his partner’s mother – Patricia O’Connor from Windgap – at the home they shared at Mountain View Park in Dublin.

Kieran Greene beat the Kilkenny woman to death with a hurley on May 29th 2017 before burying her in a shallow grave in Co. Wexford.

Her remains were found scattered across the Wicklow Mountains a few weeks later.

Four others, including her husband Gus, daughter Louise and granddaughter Stephanie, will be sentenced on Friday for their roles in the attempted cover-up.