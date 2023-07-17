KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Man arrested after stabbing in Kilkenny last week has been released from custody
Two men were taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries after the incident in Piltown on Wednesday
A man in his 40s who was arrested after a stabbing in Co. Kilkenny last week has been released from custody.
Two men were taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries after the incident in Piltown on Wednesday.
One man was arrested and questioned at a Garda Station in Co Waterford.
A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.