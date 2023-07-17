KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Man arrested after stabbing in Kilkenny last week has been released from custody

Two men were taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries after the incident in Piltown on Wednesday

Photo of Aisling Bolton Dowling Aisling Bolton Dowling17/07/2023
A man in his 40s who was arrested after a stabbing in Co. Kilkenny last week has been released from custody.

One man was arrested and questioned at a Garda Station in Co Waterford.

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

