Man remains in Garda custody in connection with Carlow Town double stabbing

A man’s still in Garda custody in connection with Sunday’s double stabbing in Carlow.

Two men in their forties and fifties were removed from the Barrow Track with injuries described as serious, one taken to University Hospital Waterford, the other at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny.

A garda spokesperson’s told KCLR News this morning that both continue to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While the male in his 50s who was arrested as part of the investigation remains detained.

That investigation continues and witnesses are asked to come forward.

