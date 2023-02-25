Man remanded in custody following drugs seizure in Carlow on Wednesday

A man in his 40s has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged in relation to a significant drugs seizure in Carlow.

Cannabis herb, amphetamines and ecstacy with an estimated street value of up to almost a quarter of a million Euro, were found during searches of two houses in Carlow town on Wednesday.

The man appeared before Kilkenny Circuit Criminal Court yesterday, and has been remanded in custody to Cloverhill prison to appear in court again next Tuesday.

A woman in her 30s who was also arrested at the scene was granted bail to appear before Carlow Circuit Court in two weeks time.