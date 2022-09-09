Man suffers serious injuries following alleged assault at Electric Picnic

Serious injuries were suffered by a man in his thirties during an assault at Electric Picnic.

It happened sometime between 10pm and 12midnight on Friday, 2nd September in the Today FM Sound Garden during the last song in a set by DJ Jamie Maguire.

The injured man was taken to Tullamore Hospital and later transferred to St James’ Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening but serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and say investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Portlaoise Gardaí.