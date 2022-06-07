Man sustained leg injuries in an alleged stabbing incident in Kilkenny City early this (Tuesday) morning

A man has sustained leg injuries in an alleged stabbing in Kilkenny city.

It happened near the Garda station early this morning, just off Stephens’ Street at around quarter past four as the 22-year-old man was making his way home along a laneway to Fr Murphy Square.

The injured man presented at the nearby Kilkenny Garda station alleging that he had been stabbed in the leg.

He was attended to by paramedics before being taken to St Lukes’s Hospital for further treatment but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident.

They would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Stephen’s Street or Fr Murphy Square between 4 and 5 o clock this morning and who saw anyone or anything suspicious to contact them.