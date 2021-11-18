Man taken to hospital following search of River Barrow in Carlow last night has died

One person was taken to hospital from Carlow Town last night.

Just after 9pm emergency services, including Waterford based Coast Guard helicopter and Carlow Gardaí, were called to the Quay at Carlow Boat Club after reports of a male in the River Barrow.

Units from Carlow Town fire brigade recovered him from the water using their rescue boat. Medical assistance was provided by the National Ambulance Service with the person then transported to St Luke’s General Hospital.

Gardaí have this morning confirmed that he was later pronounced dead.

A file’s to be prepared for the Coroner.