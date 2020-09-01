Man to appear in Kilkenny court over weekend mugging in Carlow Town

A man willl appear in court today charged over a mugging with a baseball bat in Carlow Town on Sunday.

A woman had her handbag stolen after being threatened in the incident close to Carpenter’s Way just before three o’clock in the afternoon.

She was not injured.

Gardai later arrested a man in his 30s in Co Wexford and he was taken to Carlow Garda Station for questioning.

He’s now been charged with robbery and is due before Kilkenny District Court today.